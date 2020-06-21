June 21, 2020

WOODROW WILSON’S NAME REMOVED FROM TWO NJ SCHOOL BUILDINGS: “Monmouth University will remove the name of Woodrow Wilson from the building he once used as his ‘summer White House,’ and Camden will change the name of its Wilson high school after 90 years.”

While this article at Trenton’s WKXW FM radio station correctly mentions that “the 34th governor of New Jersey [and] 26th president of the United States — who oversaw the re-segregation federal offices, and who once screened a film portraying Ku Klux Klan members as heroes in the White House,” his Democratic Party affiliation is “unexpectedly” missing.

Via Seth Mandel of the Washington Examiner, who tweets, “Princeton, you’re on the clock.”