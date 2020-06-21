June 21, 2020

J.D. VANCE: Corporate America Dividing The Country, Preventing People From Unifying.

How is it that on all of these big debates, the left finds itself on the side of Corporate America? It finds itself on the side of international businesses. You know, if I was a member of a political movement that stood up for working people and found myself every single time on the side of Amazon, on the side of Apple, on the side of Google, I might ask myself, if I’ve actually chosen the right allies, and what it says about me, but unfortunately, too many folks on the left just aren’t doing that.

Plus: “I think the Republicans have just so forgotten that there are real economic, real social challenges in this country that needs to be solved, that they’re comfortable with just doing whatever the mainstream media says that they should be doing, instead of actually fighting back in a real and substantive way. Really, the story of the past 30 or 40 years of American politics, unfortunately, is that in their own different ways, the left and the right have both found themselves effectively preaching that they’re standing up for the middle class, when in reality, they’re just standing up for corporate interests.”

