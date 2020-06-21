June 21, 2020

ICONOCLASM AS A PRELUDE TO WOKE HORRORS?

In the three cases of the Spanish Inquisition, the French Revolution, and Nazism, book-burnings and iconoclasm were to varying degrees tribal (alternatively, “racial”) or ideological in origin, but the nature of book-burnings and iconoclasm lends itself to ideology. In these three cases heretical thought, the ideas of the Ancien Régime, and “Jewish science” and “Jewish decadence” were intolerable to the aggressors. But the ideas contained in these books were not extinguished when they were publicly burned. They existed in the public memory through statues and monuments. After the statues were gone, the existed still in the minds of men. And when the mob could not cut the idea off at the root, they cut men off at their necks.

Iconoclasm has been a prelude to the woke spasms of today.