WAR IS PEACE, FREEDOM IS SLAVERY: “Lenin was an ahead-of-his-time thinker of world-historical importance, an early fighter for freedom and democracy,” argues Gabi Fechtner, chairwoman of the Marxist-Leninist Party of Germany: Controversial Lenin statue unveiled in Germany city of Gelsenkirchen.

