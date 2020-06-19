June 19, 2020

JUNETEENTH IS TRUMP’S CHANCE TO WIN IN NOVEMBER: “It’s also surprising, yet not surprising, that the ‘Party of Lincoln’ keep failing to seize the opportunity. The corollary of Lyndon B. Johnson losing the South for a generation was the Republicans winning it. They’ve kept winning it, and that has accelerated their transformation into the party of whites, which is what the Democrats were before the Sixties. Emancipation Day could be a superb propaganda opportunity for Republicans: a gift to the nation that will keep giving to the party. Every year, Americans will take a day off and be reminded that Lincoln was a Republican, that the Republicans expunged slavery from the US, that the Democratic party was the child of the Confederacy and the sibling of the Klan, and that Trump was the Republican president who had the guts to do what Obama couldn’t do: acknowledge the dignity of black Americans.”