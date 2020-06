UH-OH: VIOLENT ANTIFA ACTIVIST CROSSED STATE LINES TO RIOT. “But the Department of Justice shows it’s now willing will prosecute antifa for moving across state lines for rioting. As I reported days ago, on June 10 the Department of Justice indicted dozens of rioters including ‘two Pennsylvania men for traveling to Cleveland’ to commit acts of violence.”

