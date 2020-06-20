June 20, 2020

IN THESE TROUBLED TIMES, THE WASHINGTON POST IS BRINGING THE NATION TOGETHER: Readers unanimously agree the Post made a huge mistake publishing that Halloween cancel culture story. “What’s really astounding here is that, without intending to, the Washington Post has published a piece of woke-scolding agenda journalism so stupid and tone deaf that it is actually uniting people on the left and right against this type of public struggle session.”

It’s fun to dunk on the WaPo, but where does the person they doxxed go to get her life back?