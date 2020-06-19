June 19, 2020

DON SURBER: Cancel Culture Just Got Fun:

Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon may lose their gigs as late-night hosts on ABC and NBC respectively for skits they did in blackface on national television.

Kimmel’s skits were on Comedy Central’s Man Show. Fallon’s were on Saturday Night Live on NBC, which proves even the people at NBC don’t watch SNL because it is an institution, not a comedy show.

The blackface skits are not relics of an earlier age. They are bad decisions by comics and TV networks that should have known better.

The Daily Mail reported, “Jimmy Kimmel has announced that he is taking a break from his late-night show over the summer, to spend more time with his family.