June 20, 2020
DON SURBER: USA Today should apologize to Wisconsin.
Newsweek reported, “In Wisconsin, One of the First States to Reopen, Corona Virus Cases Are Declining.”
That’s nice, but Wisconsin did not re-open. Its Supreme Court refused to let it fascist Democrat governor shutter the state.
First the governor tried to use covid-19 to cancel the primary election and replace it with a mail-in substitute.
The court read the state constitution and state law, and told him to pound salt. The election went on as planned. Democrats predicted death, destruction, and carnage.
Read the whole thing.