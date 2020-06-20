June 20, 2020

DON SURBER: USA Today should apologize to Wisconsin.

Newsweek reported, “In Wisconsin, One of the First States to Reopen, Corona Virus Cases Are Declining.”

That’s nice, but Wisconsin did not re-open. Its Supreme Court refused to let it fascist Democrat governor shutter the state.

First the governor tried to use covid-19 to cancel the primary election and replace it with a mail-in substitute.

The court read the state constitution and state law, and told him to pound salt. The election went on as planned. Democrats predicted death, destruction, and carnage.