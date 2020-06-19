June 19, 2020
REMINDER: Flattening the curve always meant having higher hospitalizations now.
To recap, here are the graph features — and where we are as of June 18:
Dark black line: Hospital bed capacity, “approximately 25,000”
Red peak: The “minimal action” projection: hospitals overwhelmed by an order of magnitude, approximately 225,000 hospitalizations by the peak in late April
Orange peak: The “social distancing” projection: hospitals overwhelmed by a much smaller magnitude, approximately 90,000 hospitalizations by the peak in mid-May
Blue peak: The “stay-at-home” projection: hospitals never overwhelmed, approximately 12,000 hospitalizations by the peak in early July
June 18: Real-time data as of June 18, after recording the 10th record number of hospitalizations this month: 857 hospitalizations
These figures are for North Carolina, but it’s been more or less the same everywhere. Covid-19 has underperformed. To be fair, so has our political/journalistic class.