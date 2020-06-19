«
»

June 19, 2020

SO SUDDENLY “JUNETEENTH” IS A BIG DEAL. I’ve been wishing people a happy Juneteenth for at least a decade now. And why not celebrate a holiday where a Republican president’s general ordered Democrats to free their slaves?

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:32 pm
