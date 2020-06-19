June 19, 2020

VIA AN INDUSTRY NEWSLETTER I GET, NIELSEN REPORTS ON THE RECOVERY IN ON-PREMISES BOOZE SALES:

Here are some key insights from the Nielsen CGA RestauranTrak dataset, powered by Check-Level Insights Pool (CLIP), for the week ending June 13:

. At a total U.S. level (so not just limited to the aforementioned 4 states)

. Sales velocity (average dollar sales per the average on-premise outlet in Nielsen CGA measurement) in the on-premise channel has improved to -23% vs. the pre-COVID norm for the week ending June 13.

. Compared to March 28, when the on-premise shutdown commenced, sales velocity is +175%.

. Sales velocity is +18% for the week ending June 13 vs. the week ending June 6.

. Almost every day in the past two weeks delivered double-digit sales growth compared to the previous week.

. Average purchase/transaction value is also continuing its upward trajectory and is now only -8% compared to pre-COVID norms, up from -50% at its lowest.