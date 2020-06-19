June 19, 2020

JAMES LILEKS: “I have this queasy, greasy feeling in my stomach that all these signs of the growth and enthusiasms of my beloved city will end up as reminders of something we thought would continue – but stuttered and fell. There’s a lot of turbulence in the Minneapolis psyche these days. A lot of readjusting and rebalancing. Pretty sure what the end result will be, too.”

This 1965 film, created to sell Detroit as a possible host of the 1968 Olympics, looks like something out of The Last Days of Pompeii when viewed in 2020:

Related: American Cities Take Double-Barreled Hit; How Will They Look in the Future?