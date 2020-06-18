June 18, 2020

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Wait. The Florida Gaters’ ‘Gator Bait’ Chant is Racist Now?!

As the destruction of the George Floyd riots has largely subsided, leftists have launched a new coordinated Cancel Culture. A soccer player got fired for his wife’s tweet, a church lost its lease over a pastor “liking” supposedly insensitive tweets, and New York Times op-ed editor James Bennet stepped down amid outrage that he published an op-ed by a U.S. senator, among many other examples. Some have even targeted black celebrities for refusing to toe the line when it comes to the institutional racism narrative.

Yet the “Gator Bait” cancelation may be among the worst and most petty. [University of Florida President Kent Fuchs] did not explain the “horrific racist imagery” supposedly associated with the chant. It seems he merely sought out an excuse to make an absurd gesture. In doing so, he is robbing UF’s culture to appease an angry mob. It seems far more likely this decision will incite an angry mob … of Gators.