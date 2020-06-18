June 18, 2020

ROGER SIMON: Segregation: It’s Bad and It’s Back.

The second not-so-hidden intention in all this on the part of both parties—the black separatists and their white social justice acolytes—is, for purposes of their own power, to create racism where it doesn’t exist.

Trying to convince people who aren’t racist that they are is one of the best and most efficient ways imaginable to make them one.

Racism is being manufactured before our eyes across America, indeed across the world.

Segregation is the handmaiden of racism. It makes it go. Keep the races apart and keep them hating each other.

Some of us who were involved in the original civil rights movement remember “Black and white together, we shall not be moved…”. That is no more.

Now it should be written “Black power advocates and SJWs together, we shall overcome some day.” Make that: “We have overcome!”

George Wallace has gotten his wish.