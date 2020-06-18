June 18, 2020

QUESTION ASKED: Why can’t you get canceled for anti-Semitism?

[Chelsea] Handler said a Farrakhan statement on racism from an old clip from “The Phil Donahue Show” was “powerful.” Farrakhan is a purveyor of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and vituperation against Jews. But according to Handler, his comments about the evils of racism directed at blacks deserved to “stand alone.”

When a commenter asked her if she would single for praise out some out-of-context statement of Adolf Hitler, she argued that Farrakhan’s hate was different because “he is just responsible for his own promotion of anti-Semitic beliefs. They are very different.”

In other words, anti-Semitism is just another opinion an otherwise laudable person might hold, not evidence of murderous hate.

In the current moral panic about racism, one might have expected a surge of anger directed towards Handler by her colleagues in the entertainment industry, in addition to announcements that indicated that both individuals and companies wouldn’t work with her in the future. That didn’t happen. Instead, several celebrities even more famous, such as Jennifer Anniston, Jennifer Garner and Michelle Pfeiffer, voiced support for Handler.

Handler’s ability to survive this incident with her career intact shows that myths about Hollywood being controlled by the Jews are nonsense. It’s also likely that most Jews in the entertainment industry are either so cowed by the Black Lives Matter movement that they wouldn’t dare to act against her or actually agree that anti-Semitism shouldn’t disqualify Farrakhan from being considered a respected voice.But the pass for anti-Semitism doesn’t just exist in the arts.