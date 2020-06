BULLYING: “With the slogan ‘Silence is Violence’ being used at the law school, there will be enormous pressure for student groups to go along. Not to do so would be deemed an act of ‘violence.'”

People who think silence is violence have never experienced actual violence. They should hope to remain so ignorant and sheltered in the future.

Plus, from the comments: “So my tactic of telling these petty tyrants ‘Fuck off’ isn’t violence, at least.” Well, it’s not silence, so . . .