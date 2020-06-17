June 17, 2020

“WE ARE ALL SOCIALIST NOW,” THE WASHINGTON POST* ADMITTED IN 2009, AND THE PAPER’S MAOIST STRUGGLE SESSIONS HAVE NOW BEGUN: WashPost Exposes Its Own Cartoonist Tom Toles Lying About Friend in Blackface at His House.

The intensity of feelings about race inside newsrooms is leading to surprising revelations. On Wednesday afternoon, The Washington Post reported that its own staunchly liberal political cartoonist Tom Toles allowed a woman to wear blackface at his 2018 Halloween party – mocking Megyn Kelly’s comments about children’s Halloween costumes on Today – and then lied to people who were upset, claiming he didn’t know who she was.

This is the same Tom Toles who did a cartoon comparing Obamacare opponents to segregationist Alabama Democrat George Wallace, and the same cartoonist who mocked opponents of political correctness, claiming they thought ‘I am so sick of not being able to insult and belittle women and minorities.”

* * * * * * * *

Sean Davis of The Federalist tweeted out this story, tsk-tsking: “The blackface is coming from inside the Washington Post. These are the people who’ve appointed themselves the arbiters of who is and is not racist.”