June 17, 2020

SO I’M SEEING A LOT OF REPORTS ON TWITTER that Atlanta PD are walking off the job, or not coming on shift. Hard to tell how big the numbers are given the sourcing, but it’s worth noting that I’m pretty sure the Atlanta PD is majority black.

Atlanta PD states: “Earlier suggestions that multiple officers from each zone had walked off the job were inaccurate. The department is experiencing a higher than usual number of call outs with the incoming shift. We have enough resources to maintain operations & remain able to respond to incidents.”

People are posting that the scanners show the police bands are basically dead, but I can’t confirm that. There are a lot of tweet reports from Atlanta that strike me as unreliable.