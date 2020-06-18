«
June 18, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Atlanta PD Seems to Suffer Outbreak of ‘Blue Flu’ After Charges Brought in Rayshard Brooks Case. “After charges were filed against the officers involved in the Rayshard Brooks shooting in Atlanta, several members of the police department didn’t seem to be up to coming into work. The exact number of cops who didn’t show has been difficult to determine as the police union won’t admit that it’s actually happening and the media is just hoping this will go away.”

The media helped egg this on. The next time one of them tries to call the police, I hope there’s nobody there.

Posted by Stephen Green at 8:58 am
