June 18, 2020

THE UNIVERSAL SENTIMENT OF THE CHATTERING CLASSES ISN’T SO UNIVERSAL ELSEWHERE: More Americans Say Military Bases Shouldn’t Be Renamed Than Say They Should. “The 33/48 overall split there looks eerily similar to the split Morning Consult got when it asked about removing Confederate statues from public places last week. In that case it was 32/44 against, which showed movement from 2017 (when it was 26/52) but proved that a plurality of the public is inclined to let sleeping dogs lie. About a third of the country wants to jettison Confederate tributes of various stripes, but no more than that.”