NEWSPEAK: Sen. Hawley Reveals D.C.’s Dirty Little Secret—and the Real Reason SCOTUS ‘Super-Legislators’ Redefined ‘Sex’ in Federal Law. “If we’ve learned anything over the last decade it’s that the left will go to extreme lengths to torture the English language, redefining words, declaring formerly benign words racist dog whistles, and, most dangerously, using the courts to reinterpret the language of decades-old statutes.”