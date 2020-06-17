June 17, 2020

JAMES LILEKS ON ACADEMICS WITH AN APPETITE FOR DESTRUCTION:

Historians, detached from history.

Cultural guardians, detached from their culture.

Nothing to defend but the need to defend nothing.

Like I said, I’ve no love for Columbus, but once Toppling Chic is a thing, as they say, the chains come for anyone on a plinth. It’s not so much who they are, as who put them up there. The Past People. The wrong ones.

Update: remember when magazines like Popular Mechanics were about making things?