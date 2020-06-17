June 17, 2020

SO, WHAT’S THE OVER/UNDER ON GETTING THORAZINE IN THE DRINKING WATER? ABC News exec Barbara Fedida on leave amid conduct probe.

Fedida* also joked at a company lunch following mass-shooting incidents, asking the attendees which ABC News employee would be most likely to be an active shooter, sources told the Huffington Post.

Her pattern of bad behavior includes racist comments to underlings, according to the sources.

Fedida, who oversees hiring and diversity programs for the network, has reportedly been in the crosshairs of more than a dozen human resources complaints. ABC News even hired an executive coach for her after she was at the center of an HR probe in 2016, according to the report.

*The teen at the back of my mind is giggling that in Portuguese slang her name might be read as “Smelly.”