June 16, 2020

THE WHITE AND THE WOKE: How Antifa and Condé Nast have taken over the Black Lives Matter protests.

In Washington, DC, the Millennial rioters threw paint on the statue of Gandhi outside the Indian embassy. Since the Subaru-driving classes gave up on God, Gandhi has been their next best thing, a vegetarian who broke an empire, a Lennon in a loincloth, a divinity in a dhoti. The failure of middle-class whites to recognize him shows how badly the educational system here is failing. The kids can’t even recognize their false gods.

The young American left talks like Marx, but their revolution is Tocqueville’s: the “revolution of rising expectations”. As in pre-1789 France or pre-1917 Russia, America’s educational system produces more prospective members of the elite than the state and the market can employ. The liberal order that enriched the Millennials’ grandparents and parents has failed to enrich them. It is, in fact, holding them down, because the “silverbacks” of the older generation are still in power.

The Millennials talk of “safe spaces” because there are fewer safe spaces in American life, fewer secure perches in a gig economy that makes Uber drivers out of college grads. The only safe space is now inside an institution, whether of government, education or media. Once you have that spot, the only way to protect it from the increasingly vicious competition of your peers and rivals is to outplay them in the rhetoric of identity politics.