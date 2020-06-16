June 16, 2020

‘NO IDEA WHAT’S NEXT:’ Moving out of Seattle’s occupied protest zone. “‘I’m mainly scared because I know cops won’t come, I know fire trucks can’t come in. No government has even contacted any residents,’ he said….’Even if I want to move out, I can’t move out because I can’t even bring a moving truck there,’ said the neighbor, who told us he knows a couple of friends living inside the protest zone who are also now sleeping elsewhere. ‘Hence why I moved to a hotel yesterday; I’ll be staying there for at least a week but I have no idea what’s next.’”

Related: Seattle’s Liberal Elite Cheer Anti-Police Protesters Then Hire Their Own Private Security.