June 17, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: While Social Unrest Rages On, COVID Still Killing American Small Businesses. “After such a lengthy shutdown, one would assume that the easing of restrictions and reopening of businesses would be a big step in helping the small business people get back on their feet. For many, the shutdown was simply too long to survive. Now, the slow, phased in reopening, combined with strict social distance protocols could be the final nail in the coffin of the businesses that survived the shutdowns.”