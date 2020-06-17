June 17, 2020

WHERE DOES HE GO TO GET HIS REPUTATION BACK? Former USC football player wins in court years after wrongful domestic abuse expulsion ruined his career. “”After having three years of my life derailed, I’m gratified that the California Court of Appeals finally reversed my expulsion based on USC’s wrongful, male-biased, witch hunt brought against me. Make no mistake, USC stripped away my educational opportunities and hopes and dreams of playing in the NFL, and this ‘win’ does not erase that.”