ANALYSIS: TRUE. Selective Social-Distancing Rules Are One of the Great Scams in American Life. “Many of the same officials who were most zealous in locking down their states and cities instantly made an exception for Black Lives Matter protests. Their rigidity became laxity in a blink of an eye. Their metric for reopening wasn’t the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines or any other public-health measure but the ‘wokeness’ of the activity in question.”

