June 16, 2020

DOMINIC GREEN: Prince Andrew fires back at Department of Justice.

Hard as it may be to believe, the DoJ made no effort to contact Prince Andrew during Jeffrey Epstein’s lifetime. Only after Epstein’s death in August 2019 and the BBC’s broadcast of Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s accusations in November 2019, did the DoJ approach the Prince — not as a suspect, but as a witness.

‘The lawyers responded immediately,’ I’m told. In early January, the Prince’s new legal team suggested that they draft a proposal for how Andrew would deliver his witness statement. The DoJ, my source reports, accepted this approach. So why did Berman publicly attack Andrew only a week later?

‘Since Epstein’s death, commercial law firms and the Department of Justice have targeted the Prince, even though the facts about Epstein haven’t changed,’ my source explains. ‘The DoJ is a water carrier for the commercial law firms who are representing the undoubtedly legitimate claims of Epstein’s victims. The Duke is being used as a lightning conductor for the DoJ and a battering ram for the law firms who want to secure settlements from Epstein’s estate.’