June 16, 2020
HE’S LOST THE PLOT AND SO HE SAYS WHAT THE LEFT HOPES WILL BE TRUE: MLK Jr.’s Death Not As Impactful As George Floyd’s.
They think this is the beginning of their greatly anticipated revolution. May the Lord have mercy on their souls.
HE’S LOST THE PLOT AND SO HE SAYS WHAT THE LEFT HOPES WILL BE TRUE: MLK Jr.’s Death Not As Impactful As George Floyd’s.
They think this is the beginning of their greatly anticipated revolution. May the Lord have mercy on their souls.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.