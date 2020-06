THESE ARE NOT HEINLEIN’S CRAZY YEARS. THESE ARE THE RUNNING AROUND WITH THEIR UNDERPANTS ON THEIR HEADS SETTING FIRE TO CLOWN CARS AND AIMING THEM AT DUMPSTERS YEARS. ANY SCIENCE FICTION WRITER WHO WROTE 2020 WOULD BE DRUMMED OUT OF OUR RANKS AS TOO STUPID AND CRAZY TO LIVE: Mayor Bottoms Points Finger as Atlanta Prepares to Burn.