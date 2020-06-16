June 16, 2020

JAMES LILEKS ON MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE:

They’re assembling a really, really complicated plan that takes a 60-year-old mobster and makes him think he’s back in 1937, because – as the opening tape tells us – he threatens to take over the east coast. So they rent a movie backlot, hire tons of people, redress the sets, put up banners and signs and things that say 1937, instead of just oh, I don’t know, taking him out in a back lot and popping him?

Who in 1972 could confidently recreate 1937 without missing a million details? Anyway, here’s the mobster in 1972 . . .Recognize him? How about now? It’s the eyes, the intensity. Then they magically de-age him, and well . . .