June 15, 2020

JUSTICE IN DE BLASIO’S New York: Tessa Majors’ parents say they took her home to Charlottesville in an urn 100 days after start of her freshman year at Barnard; 14-year-old gets 18 months for role in murder. “The teen sentenced Monday, who the Daily News is not naming due to his age, admitted his part in the Dec. 11, 2019, slaying from the outset. He claimed that after spotting Majors jogging down a set of steps in Morningside Park by E. 116th St., shortly before 7 p.m., he and two pals, Rashaun Weaver and Luchiano Lewis, ambushed her.”