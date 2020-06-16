June 16, 2020

I FEEL LIKE I AM IN SOME SORT OF TIME WARP: Suddenly every past report of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights–no matter how poorly reasoned or flawed–is hot. The one on inequity in public education is being talked about now. Here is my dissent. The data I saw showed that it’s true that the wealthiest school districts spend more on education than the poorest ones. But the curve was U-shaped: It was the ones in the middle that spent the least. There may be reasons that the poorest districts need more, and I’m willing to engage on that issue. But we need to be honest about it.