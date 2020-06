JOHN LUCAS: No, West Point Grads Don’t Need To Learn Anything From The Resistance. “Although the signers attempt to portray themselves as pure and motivated by only altruistic motives of ‘Duty, Honor, Country,’ their letter is part of a dishonest and hypocritical effort most likely intended to promote the ‘Resistance.'”

It’s weird how notions of honor and patriotism are mostly invoked in aid of telling Republicans they should give up.