June 16, 2020

FEWER LAWS WOULD SAVE LIVES: Was the Shooting of Rayshard Brooks ‘Lawful but Awful’? “Every encounter with armed agents of the state has the potential to end tragically, which is a good reason to minimize such encounters.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:01 am
