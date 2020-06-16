June 16, 2020
FEWER LAWS WOULD SAVE LIVES: Was the Shooting of Rayshard Brooks ‘Lawful but Awful’? “Every encounter with armed agents of the state has the potential to end tragically, which is a good reason to minimize such encounters.”
FEWER LAWS WOULD SAVE LIVES: Was the Shooting of Rayshard Brooks ‘Lawful but Awful’? “Every encounter with armed agents of the state has the potential to end tragically, which is a good reason to minimize such encounters.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.