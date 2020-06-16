June 16, 2020
FAILED STATE: In the Middle of a Severe Recession, California Prepares To Raise Its Gas Tax to 50 Cents a Gallon. “The Golden State has the highest gas tax in the nation, and one of its worst-performing highway systems.”
FAILED STATE: In the Middle of a Severe Recession, California Prepares To Raise Its Gas Tax to 50 Cents a Gallon. “The Golden State has the highest gas tax in the nation, and one of its worst-performing highway systems.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.