June 16, 2020

FAILED STATE: In the Middle of a Severe Recession, California Prepares To Raise Its Gas Tax to 50 Cents a Gallon. “The Golden State has the highest gas tax in the nation, and one of its worst-performing highway systems.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 4:00 pm
