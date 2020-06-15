June 15, 2020
SO TODAY THE SUPREME COURT EXPANDED GAY RIGHTS, while passing on reviewing qualified immunity and rejecting a whole series of Second Amendment appeals. This is very consistent with the analysis in my The Judiciary’s Class War.
