June 15, 2020

SO TODAY THE SUPREME COURT EXPANDED GAY RIGHTS, while passing on reviewing qualified immunity and rejecting a whole series of Second Amendment appeals. This is very consistent with the analysis in my The Judiciary’s Class War.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 6:58 pm
