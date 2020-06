HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Princeton poll presents potential problem for enrollment this fall. “In a survey by Princeton University’s Undergraduate Student Union, 63.4 percent of those surveyed said they would ‘seriously consider taking a leave of absence’ if fall 2020 classes were online or remote. The poll, published in May, was based on responses from 2,237 students.”

You might go online to save money, but if you’re paying Princeton tuition, why?