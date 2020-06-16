June 16, 2020

MATT MARGOLIS: Rolling Stone Editor Unloads On Media, Says ‘The American Left Has Lost Its Mind.’ “Taibbi’s acknowledgment of the collective insanity of the left is refreshing but misses a major point. This kind of outrage politics is not new or limited to the Black Lives Matter movement. The right has been repeatedly targeted by the outrage mob for years, decades, actually. Taibbi’s concern seems to be rooted in by his fear of a liberal circular firing squad, and the casualties among the left because of the outrage mob. Where has Taibbi been all these years when conservatives were branded racist for opposing racial quotas, taxpayer-funded abortion.”