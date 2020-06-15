June 15, 2020

SO IS IT TIME FOR DE BLASIO TO GET THE PUNCH-A-NAZI TREATMENT? De Blasio Orders Gates Welded Shut at Jewish Park While Approving Mass BLM Gatherings.

Say, his real name is Warren Wilhelm, you know . . .

UPDATE: De Blasio’s Out Sick With Symptoms Associated With Coronavirus. Why Isn’t He Getting Tested?. “De Blasio spent the weekend in close proximity to a wide swath of New Yorkers. On Saturday, he toured a Cure Violence site in Jamaica, Queens. On Sunday he spoke to a group of protesters at the Exodus Transitional Community in Harlem, and was seen painting a Black Lives Matter mural in Bed-Stuy with Councilmember Robert Cornegy, Jr.” And even if he’s positive, they won’t contact-trace the people he was around because they don’t do that for protests . . .

Can we find some shrieking public-school-teacher Karen to loudly hope that he dies in pain from coronavirus?