June 15, 2020

BREAKING: Supreme Court Holds Title VII Prohibits Discrimination Based Upon Sexual Orientation or Transgender Status. “Ours is a society of written laws. Judges are not free to overlook plain statutory commands on the strength of nothing more than suppositions about intentions or guesswork about expectations.”

But see the doctrine of qualified immunity, where the Court today denied certiorari over a dissent from Justice Thomas, who noted: “The text of § 1983 ‘ma[kes] no mention of defenses or immunities.’ Instead, it applies categorically to the deprivation of constitutional rights under color of state law.” And yet the judiciary has happily woven a mares’ nest of immunity doctrines that fundamentally undercut the law.