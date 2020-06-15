June 15, 2020

PLEASE ENJOY THE POPCORN AND THIS LECTURE WITH OUR FEATURE PRESENTATION: The return of ‘Gone with the Wind.’ “Gone with the Wind, exiled from HBO Max for racism, may return next week with an intro by an African-American Studies scholar explaining that it is not a documentary, reports Steven Zeitchik in the Washington Post. ‘The expert will discuss the movie’s accuracy, its portrayals, and the issues and problems those depictions create’.”

I wonder if HBO will disable fast-forwarding through it.

