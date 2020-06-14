June 14, 2020

STELTER LASHES OUT, TELLS TRUMP LAWYER HER KIDS/GRANDKIDS WILL BE ASHAMED OF HER:

STELTER: You understand that like someday you’re going to regret this, right?

[JENNA] ELLIS: — you for the last three and a half years —

STELTER: Someday you’re going to regret this when your kids –

ELLIS: No, I’m standing up for truth.

STELTER: — and grandkids look back at this and you use slurs and smears —

ELLIS: Oh, now you’re going to the personal attacks.

STELTER: — like fake news to hurt news outlets.

“Oh, now you’re going to the personal attacks. That’s when you know you lost the debate, Brian,” she shot back. “You’re not a journalist, Brian. You’re an activist. That’s the problem. You have an agenda, and your agenda is anti-Trump,” she accurately pointed out.

Unfazed, Stelter continued to talk down to her. “I think in 10 or 20 years if we just sit down and talk about this, you’ll recognize how damaging it was. How damaging it was to use terms like fake news, to attack journalists who are trying to do their jobs,” he lectured.