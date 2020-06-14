June 14, 2020

ROGER KIMBALL: An Overdraft on White Guilt Will Lead to a Landslide in November.

But what if it doesn’t? Then expect: The coming political whiplash. “A Trump trouncing in 2020 would enable the GOP to coalesce around a less flamboyantly terrible model of leadership for the future of the party and the country. Tom Cotton, Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo, Mike Pence, Marco Rubio, Tucker Carlson — any of these and possibly many other potential presidential candidates would be nicely set up by a Trump defeat for a strong run in 2024. But that scenario will not only be rendered more likely by Trump getting booted from the White House in November. It will also be advanced by the left overplaying its cards.”