June 14, 2020

NEVER GIVE AN ORDER THAT WON’T BE OBEYED: Gov. Cuomo threatens to ‘reverse’ reopening in Manhattan, Hamptons amid rampant social-distancing violations.

How’s it going over? A New Yorker friend comments: “The thousands of people currently marching up 1st avenue aren’t a threat, but a dozen people enjoying a drink are. Got it, you petty little asshole.”

Related: Andrew Cuomo’s Deadly Failures. “The major story of the coronavirus epidemic in New York is how the governor’s policies toward long-term care facilities enabled the virus to run rampant among our most vulnerable population.”