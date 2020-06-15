June 15, 2020

HIJACKED: Black organizers in Seattle autonomous zone doubt sincerity of white protesters.

The Seattle Police Department has so far been unsuccessful in identifying a clear leadership structure to begin negotiations with protesters, and infighting within the six blocks’ perimeters has continued — most recently as some have tried to change the name of the zone from the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or “CHAZ,” to the Capitol Hill Organized (or Occupied) Protest, or “CHOP.”