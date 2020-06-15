June 15, 2020

SAD: Ivy League Professor Says Intimidation Campaigns Gaining Ground On Campus.

BLM supporters, in a coordinated effort with the Black Law Student Association, Cornell alumni, and law school faculty, are calling on the school to sack Jacobson for publicly critiquing BLM’s ideology. An alumni petition began on June 11 calling on the university to “take immediate action” to drive him out. The professor said his accusers are disingenuously attacking his character to force the school’s hand.

In prior years, people who called on Cornell to fire Jacobson were generally off-campus political and ideological opponents, and the Cornell administrators defended his right to speak publicly. Now those calls are coming from within the Cornell community and the administration has remained silent.

“What we need in this circumstance is strong administrative leadership,” Jacobson said. “It’s a very repressive atmosphere and it’s only getting worse. There appears to be a zero-tolerance for any criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement.”

Cornell did not respond to a request for comment.