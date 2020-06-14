June 14, 2020

RAYSHARD BROOKS AND DEADLY FORCE: “Let us stipulate here that drunk-driving Rayshard Brooks would be alive today if he had complied with the lawful orders of police, who treated him with courtesy. Let us stipulate that Rayshard Brooks would be alive today if he had not stolen a police taser and fired it at cops. Let us also stipulate that burning down a Wendy’s, as the Atlanta mob did, is not a reasonable response to a police-involved shooting that takes place in its parking lot. Now, watch that video and put yourself in Officer Rolfe’s shoes. Could you make the call not to shoot, in a split second, under taser fire from a violent fleeing suspect?”

